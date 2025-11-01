Home / World News / Several arrested in Michigan in Halloween weekend attack plot: FBI director

Several arrested in Michigan in Halloween weekend attack plot: FBI director

Investigators believe the plot was inspired by Islamic State extremism and are investigating whether those in custody were potentially radicalised online

The investigation involved discussion in an online chatroom involving at least some of the suspects who were taken into custody | Image: Bloomberg
AP Dearbone (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 7:10 AM IST
Multiple people who had been allegedly plotting a violent attack over the Halloween weekend were arrested Friday in Michigan, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.

The law enforcement effort was focused on suburban Detroit. Patel said more information would be released later.

Investigators believe the plot was inspired by Islamic State extremism and are investigating whether those in custody were potentially radicalised online, according to two people briefed on the investigation who could not publicly discuss details. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

FBI and state police vehicles were in a neighbourhood near Fordson High School in Dearborn. People wearing shirts marked FBI walked in and out of a house, including one person who collected paper bags and other items from an evidence truck.

Jordan Hall, an FBI spokesperson in Detroit, said investigators were also in Inkster, another suburb.

There is no current threat to public safety, said Hall, who declined further comment.

The investigation involved discussion in an online chatroom involving at least some of the suspects who were taken into custody, people familiar with the investigation told AP.

The group had discussed carrying out an attack around Halloween, referring to pumpkin day, according to one of the people. The other person briefed on the investigation confirmed that there had been a pumpkin reference.

It wasn't immediately clear if the group had the means to carry out an attack, but the reference to Halloween prompted the FBI to make arrests Friday, one of the people said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on X that she was briefed by Patel. She said she was grateful for swift action but offered no details.

Residents in the Dearborn neighbourhood watched as investigators worked at the house.

It's really scary because we have a lot of relatives around this neighbourhood, said Fatima Saleh, who was next door.

Separately, in May, the FBI said it arrested a man who had spent months planning an attack against a US Army site in suburban Detroit on behalf of Islamic State. The man, Ammar Said, didn't know that his supposed allies in the alleged plot were undercover FBI employees.

Said remains in custody, charged with attempting to provide support to a terrorist organisation. The criminal complaint was replaced in September with a criminal information document, signalling that a plea agreement could be possible in the months ahead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

