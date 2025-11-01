Home / World News / US strategy of regime change over, focus now on stability: Tulsi Gabbard

US strategy of regime change over, focus now on stability: Tulsi Gabbard

The road ahead will not be simple or easy but the president is very committed down this road, said Gabbard, who attended the event as a government shutdown grinds on back home

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi, Gabbard
In Trump's second term, previous American goals of fostering human rights and democracy promotion in the region have been replaced by an emphasis on economic prosperity: Gabbard | (Photo: Reuters)
AP Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 6:56 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US national intelligence director told officials Friday in the Mideast that America's former strategy of regime change or nation building had ended under President Donald Trump.

Tulsi Gabbard 's comments before the Manama Dialogue, an annual security summit in Bahrain put on by the International Institute for Security Studies, underlines remarks Trump offered on a trip earlier this year to the Middle East.

In Trump's second term, previous American goals of fostering human rights and democracy promotion in the region have been replaced by an emphasis on economic prosperity and regional stability.

That includes securing a ceasefire that has halted the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, as well as forcing an end to Israel's 12-day war on Iran after sending American bombers to attack Iranian nuclear sites.

For decades, our foreign policy has been trapped in a counterproductive and endless cycle of regime change or nation building, said Gabbard, a former Congresswoman from Hawaii and US Army National Guard veteran.

It was a one-size-fits-all approach, of toppling regimes, trying to impose our system of governance on others, intervene in conflicts that were barely understood and walk away with more enemies than allies.

She added: The results: Trillions spent, countless lives lost and in many cases, the creation of greater security threats.

That assessment mirrors Trump's own thinking about the wars that followed the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on New York and Washington.

He reached a deal in his first term to withdraw from Afghanistan, which in the Biden administration became a chaotic departure in 2021. Meanwhile, he's embraced Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaida fighter once held in an American prison in Iraq.

But serious challenges remain, particularly in the Middle East. Gabbard noted in her brief remarks that the ceasefire in Gaza remained fragile. She also acknowledged Iran remained a concern as the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said renewed movement has been detected recently at the country's nuclear sites.

The road ahead will not be simple or easy but the president is very committed down this road, said Gabbard, who attended the event as a government shutdown grinds on back home.

An Associated Press journalist had been accredited and issued a visa to cover the summit, but the Bahraini government late Wednesday said it had been rescinded as it was conducting a post-approval review of that permission.

The government did not elaborate on why the visa was revoked. Earlier that day, the AP published a story on long-detained activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja beginning an open-ended hunger strike in Bahrain over his internationally criticised imprisonment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ukraine gamifies the war: 40 points to destroy a tank, 12 to kill a soldier

Xi, Carney, meeting in South Korea, try to rebuild China-Canada relations

Amazon cloud growth boosts investor confidence amid AI spending boom

Xi vows to defend free trade at APEC summit as Trump skips meeting

King Charles destroys his brother over Epstein scandal, America dithers

Topics :Donald TrumpUS Foreign policyTulsi GabbardDonald Trump administration

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story