Shaping a fresh narrative as India-US ties enter a transactional phase

Since Saturday morning, Gor has also been posting video clips of Trump’s interview with Axios, where the US President hailed Modi as a “great leader” and “tough guy”, who has been in power for more than 12 years. In the interview, Trump referred to China’s President Xi Jinping and Modi as the two greatest leaders he likes the most in terms of power and leverage, and the ability to execute on that.

Trump said: “And we do a lot of business with them (India), but now we do fair business. They used to really rip us off. I don’t blame them for that. You know, we had stupid politicians that allowed that to happen. But now we do a lot of business.” “They’re not that happy about it because they used to do a lot better. So Modi’s great.”