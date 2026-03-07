Home / World News / Shipper MSC to impose emergency fuel surcharge on cargo from March 16

Shipper MSC to impose emergency fuel surcharge on cargo from March 16

It said the surcharge would be $30 per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) from the Mediterranean and Black Sea to the Red Sea for dry containers, and $50 per TEU for refrigerated containers

Representative image from file.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 3:39 PM IST
Shipping company MSC said on Saturday it would implement an emergency fuel surcharge to all cargo from the Mediterranean (including West Mediterranean, Adriatic, East Mediterranean, Greece and Turkey) and Black Sea to the Indian sub-continent, Red Sea and East Africa, effective March 16.
 
It said the surcharge would be $30 per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) from the Mediterranean and Black Sea to the Red Sea for dry containers, and $50 per TEU for refrigerated containers.
 
Dry containers from the Mediterranean and Black Sea to East Africa will be charged $60 per TEU, while refrigerated containers will be charged $90 per TEU, the world's largest carrier of ocean container cargo said.
 
MSC will also impose a surcharge of $40 per TEU from the Mediterranean and Black Sea to the Indian sub-continent for dry containers, and $60 per TEU for refrigerated containers.
 
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 3:39 PM IST

