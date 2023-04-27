Home / World News / Shipping has largely relied on one fuel. It now needs many: Sparklines

Shipping has largely relied on one fuel. It now needs many: Sparklines

While emissions in the global power sector may be close to peaking, international shipping emissions show no signs of doing the same

Shipping has largely relied on one fuel. It now needs many: Sparklines

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Nathaniel Bullard

International shipping is a classic ‘hard to abate’ sector. Container ships, bulk carriers of ore, fuel, and grain, and large passenger vehicles are expensive to build, last for decades, and have gained efficiency historically by becoming bigger. More than 95% of today’s ships run on petroleum products, fueling diesel engines which have been optimized for their specific purposes. They ship about 90% of global trade. 
 
While emissions in the global power sector may be close to peaking, international shipping emissions show no signs of doing the same. According to the International Energy Agency, shipping emissions have risen by nearly one-third this century. With more international trade, and more inputs and finished products on the move, shipping emissions will rise as a function of movement. Change in shipping is hard.

A final finding is important. Shipping is a regulated global industry, and its owners and operators are hardly unaware of the need to significantly decarbonize. The study not surprisingly finds that the single biggest determinant of shipping decarbonization will be what regulators require of the industry.

Still, it will be shipowners and operators who chart the course. China, Korea, and Japan dominate shipbuilding, with companies such as Daewoo, Samsung, Hyundai, and Mitsubishi maintaining global reach. Decisions made by any one of these highly competitive companies would urge others to follow suit. Similarly, ship operators such as Maersk, MSC, or Cosco could also use their clout to make fuel choices that will require their peers to catch up.
Yes, regulations and emissions standards will be essential, but company-level action will most likely determine the shipping industry’s complex future fuel mix.

Also Read

How shipping industry is trying to clean up its biggest, dirtiest problem

Airbus developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine for zero emission plain

Russia's nuclear fuel firm busy 'breeding' new kinds of fuels, technology

Global shipping growth at risk from economic gloom, says UNCTAD

Will renewable energy stocks keep your portfolio green?

Meta gears up for fine and ban in clash over EU-US data transfers

Credit Suisse employee bonuses tied to AT1 bonds were also wiped out

Pak PM Shehbaz reiterates support for one China policy amid Taiwan tension

Federal appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony

China's CPEC railway to Pakistan to cost $57.7 billion: Feasibility study

Topics :ShippingShipping industry

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story