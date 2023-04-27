Shipping has largely relied on one fuel. It now needs many: Sparklines

International shipping is a classic ‘hard to abate’ sector. Container ships, bulk carriers of ore, fuel, and grain, and large passenger vehicles are expensive to build, last for decades, and have gained efficiency historically by becoming bigger. More than 95% of today’s ships run on petroleum products, fueling diesel engines which have been optimized for their specific purposes. They ship about 90% of global trade.
While emissions in the global power sector may be close to peaking, international shipping emissions show no signs of doing the same. According to the International Energy Agency, shipping emissions have risen by nearly one-third this century. With more international trade, and more inputs and finished products on the move, shipping emissions will rise as a function of movement. Change in shipping is hard.
A final finding is important. Shipping is a regulated global industry, and its owners and operators are hardly unaware of the need to significantly decarbonize. The study not surprisingly finds that the single biggest determinant of shipping decarbonization will be what regulators require of the industry.
Still, it will be shipowners and operators who chart the course. China, Korea, and Japan dominate shipbuilding, with companies such as Daewoo, Samsung, Hyundai, and Mitsubishi maintaining global reach. Decisions made by any one of these highly competitive companies would urge others to follow suit. Similarly, ship operators such as Maersk, MSC, or Cosco could also use their clout to make fuel choices that will require their peers to catch up.
Yes, regulations and emissions standards will be essential, but company-level action will most likely determine the shipping industry’s complex future fuel mix.