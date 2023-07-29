Home / World News / Shooting in Seattle injures 5 people, including 2 critically: Police chief

Shooting in Seattle injures 5 people, including 2 critically: Police chief

We know that there's dozens and dozens of rounds that were fired, said Diaz, who noted police were not sure of a possible motive

AP Seattle
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A shooting in a Seattle parking lot on Friday night wounded five people, including two who were in critical condition, the city's police chief said.

The Seattle Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 9 pm in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South.

The shooting started in the parking lot of what was formerly known as King Donuts and was directed at a community event occurring nearby, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at the scene.

The five victims included two who were listed in critical condition and three who appeared to be stable. Four victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and the fifth was treated at the scene, Diaz said.

We know that there's dozens and dozens of rounds that were fired, said Diaz, who noted police were not sure of a possible motive.

Right now, we've really got to get guns off the streets, Diaz said, explaining the number of shootings in the city has fluctuated but remains an issue.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell thanked community members and police at the scene for working together to protect residents, calling the violence a tragedy.

These community leaders are putting literally their lives on the line to protect their own community, Harrell said. But you see what we're trying to build here in Seattle with these fine officers working with these fine community leaders, trying to protect their babies here, trying to protect our youth.

Also Read

Six injured in Houston nightclub shooting, suspects remain at large

Baltimore mass shooting kills two, 28 injured, three critical: Police

At least six killed, dozens injured in weekend shootings across US

Michigan State University police: Multiple people wounded in shootings

207 shootings in US in 2023, as of May 7; highest in a year since 2013

Balochistan PM-in-exile seeks India's support at UN for freedom from Pak

PM Sunak very much looking forward to G20 summit in September: UK envoy

Fresh charges tie Donald Trump even more closely to coverup effort

French President Macron meets Lanka counterpart during historic visit

US govt urged to make priority dates current for Indian Green Card seekers

Topics :United StatesSeattlePolice

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story