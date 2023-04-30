Home / World News / Six students shot, wounded at Mississippi house party, says report

Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern Mississippi, according to a news report.

Bay St Louis (US)
Apr 30 2023
The Biloxi Sun Herald reported early Sunday that the shootings happened overnight Saturday in Bay St. Louis, about 29 miles (46 kilometres) west of Biloxi.

All six students suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals. Two were in serious condition.

Two of the victims are students at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis. Four of the students attend Hancock High School in Kiln, 13 miles (21 kilometres) northwest of Bay St. Louis.

None of them had attended Bay High's prom, which was held earlier Saturday night.

It wasn't immediately clear how many shots were fired or if anyone had been arrested, the Sun Herald reported.

The house where the party was held is less than a mile from the Hollywood Casino.

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

