Small plane crashes in central Mexico, killing at least 7 people: Official

Small plane crashes in central Mexico, killing at least 7 people: Official

San Mateo Atenco Mayor Ana Muniz told Milenio Television that the fire forced the evacuation of some 130 people in the area

A screengrab taken from a handout video shows smoke as it billows, following an aircraft crash in Toluca, Mexico, December 15, 2025 | REUTERS
AP Mexico City
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 7:28 AM IST
A small plane crashed in central Mexico while trying to make an emergency landing Monday, killing at least seven people, Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrian Hernandez said.

The accident took place in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial area three miles (5 kilometres) from the Toluca airport, about 31 miles (50 kilometres) west of Mexico City. The plane had taken off from Acapulco, along Mexico's Pacific coast.

Hernandez said the private jet had registered eight passengers and two crew, but hours after the crash only seven bodies had been recovered.

He said the plane had apparently tried to land on a soccer field but hit the metal roof of a nearby business, starting a large fire. The crash is under investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MexicoMexico Cityplane crash

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

