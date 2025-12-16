Small plane crashes in central Mexico, killing at least 7 people: Official

A small plane crashed in central Mexico while trying to make an emergency landing Monday, killing at least seven people, Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrian Hernandez said.
The accident took place in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial area three miles (5 kilometres) from the Toluca airport, about 31 miles (50 kilometres) west of Mexico City. The plane had taken off from Acapulco, along Mexico's Pacific coast.
Hernandez said the private jet had registered eight passengers and two crew, but hours after the crash only seven bodies had been recovered.
He said the plane had apparently tried to land on a soccer field but hit the metal roof of a nearby business, starting a large fire. The crash is under investigation.
San Mateo Atenco Mayor Ana Muniz told Milenio Television that the fire forced the evacuation of some 130 people in the area.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
