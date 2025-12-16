Rob Reiner death: Actor known for his work on both sides of the camera

By Julia Jacobs

Reiner, who initially rose to fame playing Meathead, Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, on the sitcom All in the Family in the 1970s, went on to become a remarkably versatile film director. He seemed equally adept at the mockumentary (Spinal Tap, 1984), the coming-of-age film (Stand by Me, 1986), the children’s classic (Princess Bride, 1987), the romantic comedy (When Harry Met Sally … 1989) and the courtroom drama (A Few Good Men, 1992).

Throughout his career as a director and a producer, Reiner continued to work as an actor on television and in the films of others, making himself into a rare Hollywood fixture who was known for his work both behind the camera and in front of it. He also led a vibrant political life, lending his celebrity to a variety of liberal causes, including gay marriage.