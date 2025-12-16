Home / World News / Rob Reiner death: Actor known for his work on both sides of the camera

Rob Reiner death: Actor known for his work on both sides of the camera

Reiner worked in small theaters and started his own improv group before landing the role on what would become one of America's defining family sitcoms

Rob_Reiner, Hollywood director
He also led a vibrant political life, lending his celebrity to a variety of liberal causes, including gay marriage | Image: Wikimedia Commons
NYT
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:00 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Julia Jacobs
 
Reiner, who initially rose to fame playing Meathead, Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, on the sitcom All in the Family in the 1970s, went on to become a remarkably versatile film director. He seemed equally adept at the mockumentary (Spinal Tap, 1984), the coming-of-age film (Stand by Me, 1986), the children’s classic (Princess Bride, 1987), the romantic comedy (When Harry Met Sally … 1989) and the courtroom drama (A Few Good Men, 1992).
 
Throughout his career as a director and a producer, Reiner continued to work as an actor on television and in the films of others, making himself into a rare Hollywood fixture who was known for his work both behind the camera and in front of it. He also led a vibrant political life, lending his celebrity to a variety of liberal causes, including gay marriage.
 
Reiner’s family was root­ed in show business. His father, Carl Reiner, created The Dick Van Dyke Show, moving the family to Los Angeles from New York in the 1950s and at times drawing inspiration from his own family life into his scripts. His mother, Estelle Reiner, was an actress and a singer.
 
After he was drawn to theater in a high school drama class, Reiner worked in small theaters and started his own improv group before landing the role on what would become one of America’s defining family sitcoms.
 
During Reiner’s eight years on All in the Family, from 1971 to 1978, he won two Emmy Awards for best supporting actor.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brown University sends students home after deadly shooting leaves 2 dead

Xi Jinping warns officials against chasing 'reckless' GDP expansion

Australian PM Albanese grapples with fallout after Jewish massacre

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai convicted in landmark national security case

Militant groups test AI tools as experts warn of growing security risks

Topics :Hollywoodtheatretheatres

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story