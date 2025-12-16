Home / World News / White House ballroom construction matter of national security: Trump admin

White House ballroom construction matter of national security: Trump admin

Trump had the East Wing torn down in October as part of the project to build an estimated $300 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom before his term ends in 2029

White House
The filings assert that final plans for the ballroom have yet to be completed despite the ongoing demolition and construction work (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 7:17 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Trump administration said Monday in a court filing that the president's White House ballroom construction project must continue for reasons of national security.

The filing came in response to a lawsuit filed last Friday by the National Trust for Historic Preservation asking a federal judge to halt the project until it goes through multiple independent reviews and wins approval from Congress.

In its filing, the administration included a declaration from the deputy director of the US Secret Service saying more work on the site of the former White House East Wing is still needed to meet the agency's safety and security requirements. The administration has offered to share classified details with the judge in an in-person setting without the plaintiffs present.

The government's response to the lawsuit offers the most comprehensive look yet at the ballroom construction project, including a window into how it was so swiftly approved by the Trump administration bureaucracy and its expanding scope.

The filings assert that final plans for the ballroom have yet to be completed despite the ongoing demolition and construction work. Below-grade demolition of the site continues, wrote John Stanwich, the Park Service's liaison to the White House, and work on the foundations is set to begin in January. Above-grade construction is not anticipated to begin until April 2026, at the earliest, he wrote.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded group, is asking the US District Court to block Trump's ballroom addition until it goes through comprehensive design reviews, environmental assessments, public comments and congressional debate and ratification.

Trump had the East Wing torn down in October as part of the project to build an estimated $300 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom before his term ends in 2029.

The project has prompted criticism in the historic preservation and architectural communities, and among his political adversaries, but the lawsuit is the most tangible effort thus far to alter or stop the president's plans for an addition that itself would be nearly twice the size of the White House before the East Wing's demolition.

A hearing in the case was scheduled Tuesday in federal court in Washington.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rob Reiner death: Actor known for his work on both sides of the camera

Brown University sends students home after deadly shooting leaves 2 dead

Xi Jinping warns officials against chasing 'reckless' GDP expansion

Australian PM Albanese grapples with fallout after Jewish massacre

Rob Reiner, his wife found dead in Los Angeles home, detectives probe

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationWhite Housesecurity

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story