Snow storm disrupts hundreds of flights at New York City airports

By Naureen S Malik and Brian K Sullivan

Hundreds of flights have been canceled at New York’s major airports as a winter storm descends on the city and neighboring regions.

At least 400 international and domestic flights have been canceled and many delayed, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking service. New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports, as well as nearby Newark, were among the hardest hit.

Heavy snow is expected to start falling in New York City and across Long Island from Friday afternoon through Saturday, with as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) piling up before the storm winds down, Richard Bann, a forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center, said late on Thursday.

“The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute,” the weather service said in the notice issued on Thursday. The winter watch extends into Philadelphia with the storm expected to move offshore into the mid-Atlantic by Saturday morning, the service said. Wintry precipitation will give way to freezing rain as the storm moves south. New York City issued a travel advisory for the duration of the storm as cold temperatures limit snowmelt, increasing the risk of slippery and hazardous road conditions. The city’s five boroughs, Westchester, southern Connecticut and northeastern New Jersey may see snow accumulations between 4 inches and 8 inches as the storm moves through the area from Friday at about 4 pm through the following day at 1 pm, according to the National Weather Service.