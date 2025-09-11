Solar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time: September 2025 has become a month to remember for astronomy enthusiasts, with two eclipses unfolding within just 15 days. The spectacle began on September 7, when a total lunar eclipse turned the moon a striking shade of red, captivating observers across the globe.

Only fifteen days later, there will be another phenomenal occurrence in the sky – a solar eclipse. Interest in these astronomical phenomena is further heightened by the fact that there is only a 15-day interval between the two eclipses. From an astrological perspective, this is a very significant occurrence.

Partial 'Solar Eclipse' on September 21, 2025

On September 21, 2025, there will be the year's second and last solar eclipse. Parts of the Earth will see a partial solar eclipse on this day, meaning that the Moon will partially obscure the Sun. This will display the sun's crescent-shaped form in the sky.

This eclipse is also known as the "equinox eclipse" since it takes place right before the September equinox. The Sun is just above the equator twice a year, between March and September. As a result, day and night are nearly equal throughout the Earth.

Countries to witness the 'Solar eclipse 2025 September': ‘No’ visibility in India

The nations that will be able to witness this eclipse include New Zealand, Eastern Australia, and parts of the South Pacific. In these locations, the eclipse will be visible at sunrise. At the same time, up to 72% of the sun will be covered in locations like Dunedin. Antarctica has the best view of it.

India and the majority of the northern hemisphere will not be able to see this partial solar eclipse at all. In South America, North America, Afghanistan, Nepal, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, no phase of this eclipse will be visible.

Solar eclipse in September 2025: Date and time

On September 21, the solar eclipse will peak at approximately 19:43 UTC (Universal Time Coordinated), and it will soon come to an end. In the southern regions, this sunrise eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours.

On September 21, the eclipse will begin at approximately 11 p.m. and terminate at 03.23 a.m., with a duration of roughly 4 hours. This solar eclipse will not be visible here because it will occur at night in India.