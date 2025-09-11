Home / World News / Solar Eclipse 2025: When and where to watch last solar eclipse of the year?

Solar Eclipse 2025: When and where to watch last solar eclipse of the year?

In September 2025, there will also be the year's second and 'last' solar eclipse. The date of this fascinating astronomical event is on Sunday, September 21. So, let's know everything about it

Solar eclipse in September 2025
Solar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time.(Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Solar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time: September 2025 has become a month to remember for astronomy enthusiasts, with two eclipses unfolding within just 15 days. The spectacle began on September 7, when a total lunar eclipse turned the moon a striking shade of red, captivating observers across the globe.
 
Only fifteen days later, there will be another phenomenal occurrence in the sky – a solar eclipse. Interest in these astronomical phenomena is further heightened by the fact that there is only a 15-day interval between the two eclipses. From an astrological perspective, this is a very significant occurrence.

Partial 'Solar Eclipse' on September 21, 2025

On September 21, 2025, there will be the year's second and last solar eclipse. Parts of the Earth will see a partial solar eclipse on this day, meaning that the Moon will partially obscure the Sun. This will display the sun's crescent-shaped form in the sky. 
 
This eclipse is also known as the "equinox eclipse" since it takes place right before the September equinox. The Sun is just above the equator twice a year, between March and September. As a result, day and night are nearly equal throughout the Earth.

Countries to witness the 'Solar eclipse 2025 September': ‘No’ visibility in India

The nations that will be able to witness this eclipse include New Zealand, Eastern Australia, and parts of the South Pacific. In these locations, the eclipse will be visible at sunrise. At the same time, up to 72% of the sun will be covered in locations like Dunedin. Antarctica has the best view of it.
 
India and the majority of the northern hemisphere will not be able to see this partial solar eclipse at all. In South America, North America, Afghanistan, Nepal, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, no phase of this eclipse will be visible.

Solar eclipse in September 2025: Date and time 

On September 21, the solar eclipse will peak at approximately 19:43 UTC (Universal Time Coordinated), and it will soon come to an end. In the southern regions, this sunrise eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours. 
 
On September 21, the eclipse will begin at approximately 11 p.m. and terminate at 03.23 a.m., with a duration of roughly 4 hours. This solar eclipse will not be visible here because it will occur at night in India.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Who is Sushila Karki, the choice of GenZs set to lead Nepal's interim govt?

Firms may hesitate to invest in US without visa reforms: S Korean President

Nepal Army extends curfew in Kathmandu, other districts amid ongoing unrest

NYC transit system lost $1 bn in 2024 due to fare evasion: Report

Who was Charlie Kirk, youth leader and Trump ally who was shot dead?

Topics :Solar EclipseSolar eclipse in USlunar eclipse

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story