Firms may hesitate to invest in US without visa reforms: S Korean President

President Lee Jae Myung said the Korean workers are set to be brought home on Friday aboard a charter plane

Lee Jae myung
South Korea's president Lee Jae Myung (Photo:PTI)
AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
South Korea's president said Thursday that South Korean companies will likely hesitate to maintain or make direct investments in the United States if the US fails to improve its visa system for Korean workers.

President Lee Jae Myung made the comments in a televised news conference while he spoke about the detention of more than 300 South Korean workers after the September 4 immigration raid at a battery factory under construction at Hyundai's sprawling auto plant in Georgia.

Lee said the Korean workers are set to be brought home on Friday aboard a charter plane.

South Korean and US officials are discussing a possible improvement to the US visa system, Lee said, adding that under the current system South Korean companies can't help hesitating a lot about making direct investments in the US.

Whether the US establishes a visa system allowing South Korean companies to send skilled workers to work at industrial sites will have a major impact on future South Korean investments in the US, Lee said.

Lee's press conference was arranged to mark his 100 days in office.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :South KoreaUS governmentUS Visas

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

