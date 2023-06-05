Home / World News / 'Solution to plastic pollution' on UN's agenda as planet chokes on plastic

'Solution to plastic pollution' on UN's agenda as planet chokes on plastic

On this World Environment Day (June 5), the UN focuses on solving the plastic pollution crisis as India plans to tackle plastic pollution as a key component of its global mass movement, Mission LiFE

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
On the occasion of World Environment Day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that every year, over 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced worldwide, one-third of which is used just once, and less than 10 per cent of it is recycled.

This year the focus will be on the plastic pollution crisis which is being marked by the theme “Solution to plastic pollution.”

He said that nowadays, microplastics are finding their way into our food and water, and even the air we breathe.
He said that a new UNEP report shows that plastic pollution can be reduced by 80 per cent by 2040, but this can only be achieved if people across the globe act now to reuse and recycle plastic.

Guterres added that governments, companies, and stakeholders must scale up actions to solve this crisis.

On this World Environment Day, India — which already has a country-wide ban on single-use plastic — plans to tackle plastic pollution as a key component of its Mission LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment).

Speaking during the World Environment Day event, Narendra Modi said that India has a clear roadmap for environment protection and climate change.

"Our planet's challenges are well-known to all of us. The need of the hour is human-centric, collective efforts and robust actions that further sustainable development," he said.

He said that India's commitment to reach 40 per cent of installed electric capacity from non-fossil-fuel-based sources has been achieved, nine years ahead of schedule.

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

