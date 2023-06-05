Home / World News / 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting incident in California's Sunnyvale city

At least one person was killed and four others were injured following a shooting incident in California's Sunnyvale city, police said.

IANS San Francisco
The incident took place on Sunday when the suspect shot into a family's car, CBS News reported citing the local police as saying.

Interim Chief of Police Bill Vegas said the four injured persons, including three children, were taken to a hospital.

None of the children suffered life threatening injuries, according to Chief Vegas.

Sunnyvale is located about 65 km from San Francisco.

--IANS

ksk/

 

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

