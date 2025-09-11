Home / World News / Some National Guard to stay in DC till Nov as Trump's order set to expire

Some National Guard to stay in DC till Nov as Trump's order set to expire

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement that he had approved a request from the Secretary of the Army for 150 military police to carry out patrols in Washington through November 30

police, US police, law
National Guard troops from outside the District of Columbia will remain in the nation's capital at least through the end of November | REUTERS
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 7:39 AM IST
Some National Guard troops from outside the District of Columbia will remain in the nation's capital at least through the end of November at the request of the Trump administration.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement that he had approved a request from the Secretary of the Army for 150 military police to carry out patrols in Washington through November 30.

It comes as Trump's emergency order over the nation's capital, which federalised its police force and launched a surge of law enforcement into the city, is set to expire overnight Wednesday after Congress failed to extend it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationTrump govt

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

