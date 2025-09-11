Some National Guard to stay in DC till Nov as Trump's order set to expire

Some National Guard troops from outside the District of Columbia will remain in the nation's capital at least through the end of November at the request of the Trump administration.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement that he had approved a request from the Secretary of the Army for 150 military police to carry out patrols in Washington through November 30.

It comes as Trump's emergency order over the nation's capital, which federalised its police force and launched a surge of law enforcement into the city, is set to expire overnight Wednesday after Congress failed to extend it.