Sony, TSMC to invest $6.3 billion in next-gen image sensor microchips

Sony Group and Taiwan's TSMC plan to ​spend around 1 trillion yen ($6.32 billion) to jointly make next-generation microchips used in image sensors, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.

A joint ‌venture owned about ​60% by Sony ​and 40% by TSMC will start commercial ​production as early as 2029 in southern Japan's Kumamoto prefecture, the paper said.

The two tech giants said in May ​they planned to form a joint venture ‌in Japan to develop and manufacture ​next-generation image sensors, combining Sony's sensor design expertise with TSMC's manufacturing and process technology strengths.

Sony and TSMC ‌also said ​then that the ‌partnership will explore opportunities in physical artificial ‌intelligence applications such as automotive and robotics.