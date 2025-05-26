Mass shooting in South Carolina injures 11; no information on suspect

At least 11 people were injured and hospitalised after a shooting incident in a South Carolina beach town in the United States on Sunday night (local time), reported the Associated Press.

According to Horry County Police, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm in a mostly residential area of Little River near the Intracoastal Waterway. So far, no details have been released regarding suspects or the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Video from the scene showed dozens of police cars and ambulances rushing in and out of the area.

Little River is about 32 kilometers northeast of Myrtle Beach, where another shooting incident happened last month.