Home / World News / Mass shooting in South Carolina injures 11; no information on suspect

Mass shooting in South Carolina injures 11; no information on suspect

Investigators were getting reports of more people arriving at the hospital in private vehicles

Photo: Reuters
According to Horry County Police, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm. (Representational image/Reuters)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
At least 11 people were injured and hospitalised after a shooting incident in a South Carolina beach town in the United States on Sunday night (local time), reported the Associated Press.
 
According to Horry County Police, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm in a mostly residential area of Little River near the Intracoastal Waterway. So far, no details have been released regarding suspects or the circumstances leading to the shooting.
 
Video from the scene showed dozens of police cars and ambulances rushing in and out of the area.
 
Little River is about 32 kilometers northeast of Myrtle Beach, where another shooting incident happened last month.
  (This is a developing news. More details awaited)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump tariffs loom over Asean Summit as ties with China strengthen

President Trump's backing for a Nippon steel deal leaves big questions

Trump says Putin has 'gone crazy', hints at sanctions after Kyiv attack

Trump to delay 50% tariffs on EU until July 9 after call with von der Leyen

Thousands mark 5th anniversary of George Floyd's murder, slam Trump

Topics :Mass shootingUS mass shootingBS Web Reports

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story