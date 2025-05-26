Trump says Putin has 'gone crazy', hints at sanctions after Kyiv attack

“I’ve always said that he wants all of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia," said Trump in his post.
US' efforts for a ceasefire deal in vain?
The strikes on Kyiv come at a time when the US has been trying to negotiate a ceasefire deal with Russia. Previously, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Russia would be hit with new sanctions if the latter failed to provide a formal proposal mentioning its conditions for a ceasefire.
It also comes days after a phone call was held between Trump and Putin that lasted for over two hours, following which the US President claimed that ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine would begin immediately.