South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo resigns to run in June 3 polls

Han Duck-soo, the Acting President of South Korea, has resigned from his post. He indicated that he will run for the June 3 presidential election of the country. Duck-soo announced his decision during a press conference on Thursday.

“I have two paths ahead of me. One is completing the heavy responsibility that I handle now. The other is putting down that responsibility and taking a heavier responsibility,” Duck-soo said while announcing his resignation, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Han further added, “I’ve finally determined to put down my post to do what I can and what I have to help overcome the crises facing us.”

Han was appointed prime minister—South Korea’s second-highest office—by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose ousting from power led to the upcoming by-election.

With the conservative People Power Party still reeling from internal turmoil sparked by Yoon’s imposition of martial law on December 3, Han has emerged as a leading conservative contender. South Korean media reported he will officially launch his presidential campaign Friday.

According to the Associated Press, the conservative People Power Party is still struggling after Yoon declared martial law on December 3. Experts say Han is likely to team up with the party to lead a joint conservative campaign against the liberal front-runner, Lee Jae-myung.

Who is Han Duck-soo?

What critics say about Han Duck-soo’s election bid According to the Associated Press, Duck-soo’s supporters say his long experience in government, especially with the economy, makes him the right person to handle tough issues like US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and other economic challenges. Han Duck-soo, 75, is a longtime government official with around 40 years of public service and a PhD in economics from Harvard. He has worked under both conservative and liberal presidents, holding key positions like trade minister, finance minister, and ambassador to the U.S. He has also served as South Korea’s prime minister twice — once under liberal President Roh Moo-hyun (2007–2008) and later under President Yoon.

But his critics argue that Han has never held an elected position, does not have strong political backing, is too old to be president, and is not seen as a strong enough leader to deal with difficult issues.

Lee, who won the nomination from the main liberal Democratic Party on Sunday, is currently seen as the favourite to win the election.

With Han stepping down, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok will serve as acting president until voters choose a new leader on June 3.