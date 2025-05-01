Huge wildfires hit the city of Jerusalem, largest ever in history of Israel

Devastating wildfires raged on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Wednesday that forced officials to evacuate several communities. The government closed the main highway of Jerusalem and appealed to other countries for help in controlling the fire.

Due to the fire, several planned events have been cancelled, including the Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem.

According to a report by Reuters, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Italy and Croatia were expected to dispatch three firefighting aircraft to assist in battling the blaze. According to the Foreign Ministry, Israel has also requested support from Greece, Cyprus, and Bulgaria.

Videos captured scenes of fires raging along the main Route 1 highway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with people abandoning their cars and fleeing as dense smoke engulfed the surrounding hills.

Largest ever wildfire in Israel

According to a report by The Times of Israel, the Fire and Rescue Service’s Jerusalem District commander Shmulik Friedman said this fire may be the largest in Israel’s history. He warned that the firefighters have a long way to go before the blaze is contained.

“We are amidst a very large wildfire, maybe the largest there has ever been in this country,” Friedman said during a press conference, as quoted by The Times of Israel. “Regarding our activity, it will continue for a very long time. We are far from having control [over the fires],” he further said.

Dozens of helicopters and aircraft to control fire

Israeli media reported that 120 fire and rescue teams, along with planes and helicopters, were working to control the fires. The military also sent search and rescue teams to help. According to the local police, three communities were evacuated, and at least 13 people were injured. However, there are no reports of death so far.

The fire started on Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers, and many Independence Day events were cancelled, including the main ceremony planned in Jerusalem.