Why South Koreans can't order by Presidential candidates' name at Starbucks

In a move stirring both curiosity and controversy, Starbucks outlets across South Korea have quietly implemented an unusual rule: no customer may use the names of the six leading presidential candidates when ordering drinks. This decision comes as the country prepares for a high-stakes election on June 3, following the impeachment of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, a political upheaval that has left the nation deeply polarised.

The coffee chain’s decision is aimed at maintaining neutrality, especially after months of customers inputting politically charged messages like “Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol” or “Lee Jae-myung is a spy” as their nicknames on mobile orders, reported BBC. The automated drink callouts forced baristas into awkward, sometimes inflammatory, moments turning coffee pickups into political statements.

To prevent further incidents, Starbucks has temporarily banned the use of the names of all six presidential contenders: Lee Jae-myung, Kim Moon-soo, Lee Jun-seok, Kwon Young-kook, Hwang Kyo-ahn and Song Jin-ho.

How political polarisation is reshaping daily life in South Korea

This is the first time the company has blacklisted the entire field of presidential hopefuls. The move highlights how South Korea’s hyper-sensitive political environment is infiltrating even the most mundane of activities. Businesses and public figures alike are treading carefully, wary of being seen as favouring one side over another.

In recent months, the ideological chasm widened dramatically, making even everyday chatter a potential minefield. With society still reeling from the former president’s ousting, neutrality is no longer just a corporate preference—it’s a survival strategy.

Even search engines are avoiding candidate name associations

It’s not just coffeehouses reacting to the politically charged atmosphere. Naver, South Korea’s largest search engine, has disabled autocomplete and related search suggestions for candidate names, mirroring its past election-season policies. The aim is to prevent biased or misleading search prompts from influencing voter opinion.

Still, search results elsewhere reflect the charged political climate. Typing in leading liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung’s name on Google brings up references to his ongoing legal trials. Meanwhile, conservative candidate Kim Moon-soo’s name is associated with terms like “conversion”—a nod to his ideological shift from labour activist to right-wing politician.

Why celebrities are avoiding colours, gestures and cues

In a country where even the subtlest fashion choices are scrutinised for political meaning, celebrities and influencers are going out of their way to stay neutral. South Korea’s political parties are represented by colours—blue for the Democratic Party and red for the People Power Party. Wearing either hue can prompt accusations of political bias.

In past elections, celebrities have come under fire for seemingly innocuous style choices. A pop star spotted in red slippers was accused of endorsing a party, BBC reported. Another singer posted a black-and-white photo of herself, jokingly explaining she had removed the colour to avoid political misinterpretation.

Now, some public figures are resorting to blending red and blue or sticking to safe neutrals like black, white or grey. Even hand gestures are under review—posing with a peace sign, for example, could be interpreted as support for the candidate assigned the number two on the ballot.

As South Korea prepares to elect its next president, the race is not just for office but for a return to political normalcy.