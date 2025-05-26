Memorial Day 2025 explained: History, significance and what's shut today

Monday, May 26, is being commemorated as Memorial Day in the US. Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the country that honours the men and women who died while serving in the military. While widely seen as the unofficial start of summer, the day’s true significance lies in solemn remembrance and national mourning.

Memorial Day has also become one of the most popular travel and shopping weekends of the year throughout the years. So let's know more about what's open and closed.

Memorial Day 2025: History

The occasion, originally called 'Decoration Day', was first extensively observed to honor Union and Confederate soldiers who had lost their lives in combat after the American Civil War. The original name came from the custom of placing flowers on soldiers' graves, which was a significant aspect of the observance.

General John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, a group of Union veterans, issued a proclamation that led to the first formal national observance on May 30, 1868. The holiday changed after World War I to commemorate all American service members who lost their lives in all conflicts. Congress established Memorial Day as a national holiday in 1971 and shifted it to the last Monday in May, resulting in a three-day weekend.

What is the significance of Memorial day?

Though many Americans mark the long weekend with barbecues, travel, and family outings, Memorial Day continues to serve as a poignant reminder to reflect on the sacrifices of fallen service members. Across the nation, people attend parades and memorial ceremonies, visit cemeteries, and lay flowers and flags on the graves of fallen troops.

At 3:00 pm local time, the countrymen are urged to observe a national moment of remembrance during which they are asked to pause in silence in commemoration of those who lost their lives in service of the nation. The day is also solemnly observed with ceremonies at landmarks like Arlington National Cemetery, where the President or Vice President traditionally lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

What’s open and closed today on Memorial day 2025?

• Banks, government and financial services

On Memorial Day, the majority of government agencies, courts, post offices, and schools will be closed. With few exceptions for special deliveries, the majority of FedEx and UPS delivery services will not be available today on May 26. Additionally, the US Postal Service will not be in operation. Major banks like JPMorgan Chase , Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, and Citibank will also close their branches today.

• Will the stock market be open or closed?

On Monday, May 26, the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be closed in observance of Memorial Day. On Tuesday, May 27, trading will start up again. In honor of Juneteenth, the next planned closure is set for June 19.

• Will retail stores be open or closed?

On Memorial Day, a lot of retail stores stay open, enabling customers to purchase before summer arrives. Depending on the location, major shops including Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, Macy's, and Kohl's will have different store hours. For Plus members, Sam's Club will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and for Club members, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Costco, meanwhile, will not be open on the holiday.

• Are restaurants open today on Memorial Day?

Americans will have a wide variety of dining options for Memorial Day as several well-known restaurant franchises will be open. Throughout the day, consumers may get food from favorites including Wendy's, Taco Bell, McDonald's, Dunkin', Chick-fil-A, and Starbucks.

Families and friends will find it easy to celebrate the day with meals at casual eating establishments including Olive Garden, Buffalo Wild Wings, IHOP, Applebee's, and Longhorn Steakhouse.

• Travel and retail trends opened today?

Americans frequently travel in record numbers over the Memorial Day weekend. The holiday is one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year as a result of retailers taking advantage of it with huge promotional sales.