Home / World News / South Korea's ex-First Lady to face questioning after corruption arrest

South Korea's ex-First Lady to face questioning after corruption arrest

This comes less than 48 hours after her arrest on corruption charges, when the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday, citing concerns that she might destroy evidence

South Korea
Last week, she apologised during questioning, calling herself "a nobody" who had caused public concern, though she denied all the accusations during the investigation. (File Photo)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 7:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kim Keon Hee, the wife of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and the country's former first lady, is scheduled to face questioning by a special counsel team on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

This comes less than 48 hours after her arrest on corruption charges, when the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday, citing concerns that she might destroy evidence. 

ALSO READ: South Korean President Lee to meet Trump in Washington on August 25 

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team summoned Kim to appear at the KT Gwanghwamun West building in central Seoul at 10 am Thursday for her first questioning since being taken into custody, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The Seoul Southern Detention Centre, where Kim is being held, said she intends to comply with the summons. A justice ministry prison van is expected to transport her to the office. 

Kim is accused of taking part in a scheme to manipulate the stock price of Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealership in South Korea, between 2009 and 2012 and also allegedly interfered in candidate selections for the 2022 by-elections and the 2024 general elections and is suspected of accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church--via a shaman--in return for business favours, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Last week, she apologised during questioning, calling herself "a nobody" who had caused public concern, though she denied all the accusations during the investigation. 

The special counsel is currently examining 16 charges in total, including claims that the endpoint of a motorway was rerouted to benefit her family's land holdings in Yangpyeong, east of Seoul, and that her family was favoured in a local apartment development, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Min's team had requested the warrant on charges of violations of the Capital Market Act, the Political Funds Act and a law on the acceptance of bribes for mediation. 

Kim's arrest made her and her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, the first presidential couple to be detained simultaneously.

Yoon is under arrest at a different detention centre over charges related to his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

The answer is no: Trump on persuading Putin to halt attacks on civilians

Trump warns of severe consequences if Putin does not agree to stop war

Brazil's Lula announces $5.5 bn in credits for exporters hit by US tariffs

Trump admin ordered to restore some withheld grant funding to UCLA

Judge weighs if Trump violated law by deploying National Guard to LA

Topics :South KoreaArrestcorruptioncapital market

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story