Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 07:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Kim's sister sees no US intent to resume talks on N Korea denuclearisation

Kim's sister sees no US intent to resume talks on N Korea denuclearisation

Kim Yo Jong said that if Trump and her brother's personal relations are to serve the purpose of North Korea's denuclearisation, North Korea would view it as nothing but a mockery

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister

If the US fails to accept the changed reality and persists in the failed past, the DPRK- US meeting will remain as a hope' of the US side, Kim Yo Jong said. | Image: AP

AP Seoul
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed US intent to resume diplomacy on North Korea's denuclearisation, saying Tuesday the North flatly opposes any attempt to deny its position as a nuclear weapons state.

Since beginning his second term in January, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly bragged of his personal ties with Kim Jong Un and expressed hopes of restarting nuclear diplomacy between them. Their high-stakes nuclear diplomacy in 2018-19 unravelled due to disputes over US-led sanctions. Kim has since performed a provocative run of weapons tests to modernise and expand his nuclear arsenal. 

In a statement carried by state media, Kim Yo Jong said that It is worth taking into account the fact that the year 2025 is neither 2018 nor 2019.

 

Any attempt to deny the position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state which was established along with the existence of a powerful nuclear deterrent and fixed by the supreme law reflecting the unanimous will of all the DPRK people will be thoroughly rejected, she said, referring to her country by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

She said she was responding to reported comments by a US official that Trump is still open to talks with Kim Jong Un on the North's complete denuclearization. She likely was referring to a Saturday article by Yonhap news agency that cited an unidentified White House official as saying that Trump remains open to engaging with Leader Kim to achieve a fully denuclearized North Korea. 

Also Read

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister

Kim Jong Un's sister rejects appeasement overture by S Korea's new prez

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey

Russia's Lavrov to visit North Korea this week in an effort to boost ties

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Top Russian security official in Pyongyang to meet NK leader: Russian media

North Korea-South Korea flag

South Korea halts propaganda broadcasts along border to ease tensions

US President Donald Trump with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump open to talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un: White House

Kim Yo Jong said she doesn't deny the personal relationship between her brother and Trump is not bad. But she said if their personal relations are to serve the purpose of North Korea's denuclearisation, North Korea would view it as nothing but a mockery."  If the US fails to accept the changed reality and persists in the failed past, the DPRK- US meeting will remain as a hope' of the US side, Kim Yo Jong said.

Her comments suggested complete denuclearisation won't be up for negotiation. Experts earlier said North Korea would only be interested in talks on a partial surrender of its nuclear capability in return for sanctions relief and other benefits, a tactic that could allow North Korea to retain some of its key nuclear weapons after winning what it wants from the US. 

The earlier Trump-Kim diplomacy collapsed after Trump rejected Kim's calls for extensive sanctions relief in return for dismantling his main nuclear complex, a limited denuclearisation step.

On Monday, Kim Yo Jong rebuffed overtures by South Korea's new liberal government, saying its blind trust in the country's alliance with the US and hostility toward North Korea make it no different from its conservative predecessor.

Her comments imply that North Korea now preoccupied with its expanding cooperation with Russia sees no need to resume diplomacy with South Korea anytime soon. Experts say Kim Yo Jong also likely seeks to drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

International Tiger Day 2025

International Tiger Day 2025: History, theme, significance, and more

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says he ended friendship with Epstein for 'stealing his employees'

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns 15-20% tariffs for nations without US trade agreements

electric vehicle, ev industry

Himalayan high voltage: 76% of cars sold in Nepal are now electric

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says he's shortening 50-day deadline for Russia to end Ukraine war

Topics : Kim Jong Un Kim Jong-un Trump Kim Jong Un sister North Korea US-North Korea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentInternational Tiger Day 2025CAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon