Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / South Korean lithium battery maker CEO arrested over deadly fire incident

South Korean lithium battery maker CEO arrested over deadly fire incident

Park Soon-kwan, the CEO of Aricell, which is majority owned by S-Connect, apologised after the fire

South Korea fire, fire, building fire
CEO of a South Korean lithium battery maker that was struck by a fire that killed 23 people in June has been arrested. Photo: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 8:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The CEO of a South Korean lithium battery maker that was struck by a fire that killed 23 people in June has been arrested after a court approved a warrant late on Wednesday on allegations of violating industrial safety law, media reports said.
 
Park Soon-kwan, the CEO of Aricell, which is majority owned by S-Connect, apologised after the fire but said at the time the company had followed all required safety precautions and training for staff.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Suwon District Court, which has jurisdiction for the city of Hwaseong where the factory is located, approved the warrant for Park's detention, Yonhap news reported late on Wednesday.
 
Court officials could not be reached for confirmation early on Thursday. Park's lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.
 
Entering the court for a hearing on Wednesday, Park did not answer reporters' questions about the charges against him but said "I'm sorry," television footage showed.

More From This Section

US court takes aim at Big Tech liability shield after 10-yr-old's death

Qantas announces $271 mn share buyback plan despite annual profit dip

CrowdStrike cuts profit forecasts as Windows outage weighs on new deals

HP predicts lower profit due to weak PC market, rising competition

Nvidia's Huang says new Blackwell chip will have lots and lots of supply

Authorities investigating the fire released a report on Friday saying a rush to meet a supply deadline and a lack of action to address signs of dangerous quality defects in batteries that had been produced led to the fire.
 
Hiring temporary workers who did not receive proper safety and emergency escape training to make up for a backlog of production contributed to the large number of casualties, police and labour ministry officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hyundai Motor eyes 30% rise in sales by 2030 as it doubles hybrid lineup

S Korea to ask Telegram, social media cos to help tackle digital sex crimes

Seoul welcomes Super 30 famed, Ambassador of Korean Tourism Anand Kumar

South Korea police blames quality failure for fatal fire at battery maker

S Korean hotel fire kills 7, matters made worse by lack of sprinklers

Topics :South KoreaLithium batteryBattery makersbattery technology

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story