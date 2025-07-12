Aid shipments have been restored: Zelenskyy confirms resumed US aid

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy has confirmed that US military aid shipments to Ukraine have resumed, following a temporary suspension earlier this month, RT reported.
"We have received political signals at the highest level, good signals, including from the United States and from our European friends. According to all reports, aid shipments have been restored," Zelenskyy said in his daily video address on Friday, as quoted by RT.
RT reported that the weapons shipments had been paused for nearly two weeks after the Pentagon halted deliveries, reportedly due to concerns over depleting stockpiles.
The pause drew significant attention after reports surfaced that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered the suspension without consulting President Donald Trump or the State Department. According to RT, Trump has since pledged to restart the supply of arms and authorised the resumption of aid.
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine would continue its military cooperation with Washington. "We will continue our military cooperation with the United States, and we are expecting new deliveries from our European partners," RT quoted him as saying.
Citing Politico, RT reported that Trump plans to use the Presidential Drawdown Authority to approve a new $300 million aid package, which may include Patriot air defense systems. Trump also told NBC that he had finalised a deal to sell weapons to NATO, which would subsequently be transferred to Ukraine.
RT noted that Zelenskyy's announcement comes at a critical time for Ukraine, as its forces struggle to hold positions on multiple sections of the front line, facing mounting casualties and territorial setbacks.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has reiterated that continued arms deliveries will not alter the course of the conflict. RT reported that Russia views NATO's military support as direct involvement in the war and insists that a halt to such assistance remains a key condition for any potential ceasefire.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
