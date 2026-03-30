Home / World News / Spain closes airspace to US planes linked to Iran conflict, says minister

Spain closes airspace to US planes linked to Iran conflict, says minister

Spain had already said the US could not use jointly operated military bases in the country for operations related to the Middle East conflict

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Representative image from file.
AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 5:25 PM IST
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Spain has closed its airspace to US planes involved in the Iran war, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said Monday.

Spain had already said the US could not use jointly operated military bases in the country for operations related to the Middle East conflict.

"This was made perfectly clear to the American military and forces from the very beginning. Therefore, neither the bases are authorised, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorised for any actions related to the war in Iran," Robles told reporters.

Spain's government under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been Europe's most critical voice of US and Israeli military actions in the Middle East.

"I think everyone knows Spain's position; it's very clear," Robles said, calling the war in Iran "profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :SpainUS Iran tensionsIsrael Iran ConflictBS Reads

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

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