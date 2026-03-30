Spain closes airspace to US planes linked to Iran conflict, says minister

Spain has closed its airspace to US planes involved in the Iran war, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said Monday.

Spain had already said the US could not use jointly operated military bases in the country for operations related to the Middle East conflict.

"This was made perfectly clear to the American military and forces from the very beginning. Therefore, neither the bases are authorised, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorised for any actions related to the war in Iran," Robles told reporters.

Spain's government under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been Europe's most critical voice of US and Israeli military actions in the Middle East.