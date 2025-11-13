Special Bangladeshi tribunal to deliver verdict against Hasina on Nov 17

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) on Thursday announced it would deliver the verdict against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on November 17 in a case over crimes against humanity.

The three-judge tribunal set Nov 17 for delivering the verdict, a journalist attending the tightly secured special court in the capital told PTI.

Hasina, her home minister in the ousted Awami League government, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and then inspector general of police (IGP) or police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were tried in the tribunal, where the ex-premier and Kamal were tried in absentia, with the court declaring them fugitives.

The then police chief faced the trial in person but emerged as an approver, admitting his own role and describing the role of the two co-accused in taming last year's student-led street movement called July Uprising.