Sri Lanka's ex-intel head arrested in connection with 2019 Easter attack

Sri Lanka's former state intelligence service chief Suresh Sally was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 2019 Easter bombings, police sources said.

Sally was arrested by police's Crime Investigation Department in the Colombo suburb of Peliyagoda while on his way to work in a non-governmental organisation, they said.

The arrest is linked to the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which killed 270 people, including 11 Indians, at churches and five-star hotels in Colombo, according to the sources.

Sallay was serving in a diplomatic position overseas when the attacks took place. A retired Major General, he had headed the state intelligence service under the Rajapaksa government before 2015.