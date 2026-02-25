Associate Sponsors

Sri Lanka's ex-intel head arrested in connection with 2019 Easter attack

The arrest is linked to the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which killed 270 people, including 11 Indians, at churches and five-star hotels in Colombo

The then government, led by president Maithripala Sirisena, was accused of inaction to prevent the attacks despite intelligence shared by India | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 3:06 PM IST
Sri Lanka's former state intelligence service chief Suresh Sally was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 2019 Easter bombings, police sources said.

Sally was arrested by police's Crime Investigation Department in the Colombo suburb of Peliyagoda while on his way to work in a non-governmental organisation, they said.

The arrest is linked to the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which killed 270 people, including 11 Indians, at churches and five-star hotels in Colombo, according to the sources.

Sallay was serving in a diplomatic position overseas when the attacks took place. A retired Major General, he had headed the state intelligence service under the Rajapaksa government before 2015.

The coordinated attacks were carried out by a local militant group. There were allegations that the defence establishment had prior intelligence about the impending attacks, including warnings shared by India, but failed to act in time.

The then government, led by president Maithripala Sirisena, was accused of inaction to prevent the attacks despite intelligence shared by India.

The current National People's Power (NPP) government reopened the Easter terror attack investigations in late 2024, stating that political influence had earlier led to a cover-up.

An official police statement on the arrest is awaited.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

