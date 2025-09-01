Home / World News / Starmer reshuffles Downing Street team to reset govt after first year

Starmer reshuffles Downing Street team to reset govt after first year

The moves are an attempt by Starmer to get a grip of his administration after criticism that he has lacked direction on overall strategy as well as on policy areas ranging from economy to immigration

Keir Starmer
Starmer’s Labour has been further weighed down by a challenging summer dominated by unrest over the govt’s failure to reduce the numbers of asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
By Alex Wickham
 
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a raft of changes to his Downing Street team in an effort to reset his government after a stuttering first year in power. 
Darren Jones was appointed to a new role as chief secretary to the prime minister to lead day-to-day operations in Starmer’s office, moving from his old job as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ deputy at the Treasury. James Murray replaces Jones as chief secretary to the Treasury.
 
Minouche Shafik, a former deputy governor at the Bank of England, was confirmed as the premier’s new economic adviser. 
The moves are an attempt by Starmer to get a grip of his administration after criticism that he has lacked direction on overall strategy as well as on policy areas ranging from the economy to immigration since becoming premier in a landslide election win in July 2024. 
 
That sense of drift has contributed to a stuttering performance in national polls, which have been consistently led by Nigel Farage’s populist Reform UK party. Starmer’s Labour has been further weighed down by a challenging summer dominated by unrest over the government’s failure to reduce the numbers of asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats. 
In other changes to Starmer’s team, Daniel York-Smith will become the premier’s principal private secretary, a senior civil service role. He replaces Nin Pandit, who will lead a new Downing Street delivery team. 
 
Tim Allan, formerly of Portland Communications, has been brought in to a senior communications role. Former communications chief James Lyons is deporting, a person familiar with the matter said. Vidhya Alakeson, Starmer’s deputy chief of staff, will now also be in charge of policy and delivery within Downing Street.
 

Topics :EnglandBritain PMBritainBritish Prime MinisterBritish government

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

