Starmer reshuffles Downing Street team to reset govt after first year

By Alex Wickham

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a raft of changes to his Downing Street team in an effort to reset his government after a stuttering first year in power.

Darren Jones was appointed to a new role as chief secretary to the prime minister to lead day-to-day operations in Starmer’s office, moving from his old job as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ deputy at the Treasury. James Murray replaces Jones as chief secretary to the Treasury.

The moves are an attempt by Starmer to get a grip of his administration after criticism that he has lacked direction on overall strategy as well as on policy areas ranging from the economy to immigration since becoming premier in a landslide election win in July 2024. Minouche Shafik, a former deputy governor at the Bank of England, was confirmed as the premier’s new economic adviser.