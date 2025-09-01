Home / World News / Putin shares limousine with PM Modi to travel to meeting venue in China

Putin shares limousine with PM Modi to travel to meeting venue in China

The two leaders continued their one-to-one dialogue on the way to the hotel where they were to be joined by members of their teams

PM Modi, Putin take a ride together
pm Modi also took to social media to share a photo of himself and the Russian president inside the limousine | Image: X/@narendramodi
Press Trust of India Tianjin
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was offered a lift by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his AURUS limousine to reach the venue of their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here on Monday.

The two leaders continued their one-to-one dialogue on the way to the hotel where they were to be joined by members of their teams. However, on reaching the hotel they did not deboard the Russian president's limousine and continued their conversation for 50 minutes, Russian national radio station VestiFM reported.

Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the two leaders had tet-a-tet in the car for about an hour.

Modi also took to social media to share a photo of himself and the Russian president inside the limousine.

After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful, Modi said.

Commentators in Moscow say perhaps this was the most important confidential conversation between Modi and Putin during which they probably discussed issues not for the ears of others.

During their bilateral talks, Modi conveyed to Putin that it is humanity's call to end the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible.

The call of humanity is to end the conflict as soon as possible and find ways to bring permanent peace to the region, he said.

Modi also said that India is waiting to receive the Russian leader.

Putin is set to travel to India in December for summit talks with Modi.

Topics :Narendra ModiVladimir PutinIndia RussiaIndia-Russia tiesChinaSCO summit

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

