Stretch of Amazon cleared to build highway for COP30, sparks controversy

A new four-lane highway is being built through a protected area of the Amazon rainforest to prepare for the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, according to a report by BBC. The summit, happening in November, will bring over 50,000 people, including world leaders, to the city.

The state government says the highway, called Avenida Liberdade, is a ‘sustainable highway’ meant to ease traffic and modernise the city. However, according to the report, locals and environmentalists are concerned about the damage to the rainforest.

The Amazon is vital for absorbing carbon and maintaining biodiversity. Many argue that clearing land for a road goes against the purpose of a climate summit. Along the 13km (8-mile) stretch, trees have been cut down, and large piles of logs mark the cleared areas.

Locals facing hardship

Claudio Verequete, who lives near the new road, told BBC that the construction has already affected his family’s income.

“Everything was destroyed. Our harvest has already been cut down. We no longer have that income to support our family,” he told the BBC.

Also Read

He also worries about future deforestation now that businesses can more easily reach the area.

"Our fear is that one day someone will come here and say: ‘Here's some money. We need this area to build a gas station, or to build a warehouse.' And then we'll have to leave,” he added.

Impact on wildlife

According to the report, scientists fear the road will break up the forest and disrupt animal movement.

Prof Silvia Sardinha, a wildlife vet, works at a university animal hospital near the construction site, told BBC, “From the moment of deforestation, there is a loss. We are going to lose an area to release these animals back into the wild.”

She also noted that land animals would struggle to cross to the other side, reducing their living and breeding spaces

A divided opinion

The Brazilian government sees COP30 as a chance to highlight the Amazon’s needs and showcase its conservation efforts. Officials say the highway will have wildlife crossings, bike lanes, and solar lighting to reduce its environmental impact.

Adler Silveira, the state infrastructure secretary, called it "an important mobility intervention" and one of 30 projects improving Belem for COP30. Other projects include airport expansion, new hotels, and a redeveloped port to accommodate visitors.