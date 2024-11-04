In a powerful display of defiance, a young woman at Tehran’s Islamic Azad University stripped to her underwear after being confronted by university security for not wearing a hijab. The incident, which took place on Saturday, has since gone viral, highlighting Iran’s controversial hijab laws and the contentious role of the so-called "morality police". The woman, who remains unnamed, was forcibly escorted into a car by security personnel and later taken to a psychiatric facility, according to the Iranian newspaper Farhikhtegan.

The video of her protest has sparked an outpouring of support on social media, with the hashtag "Woman, Life, Freedom" symbolising Iranian women’s struggle for autonomy.

This event is part of an ongoing resistance against strict dress codes in Iran, where hijab mandates have shaped women’s lives since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. The controversial role of the morality police, officially known as Gasht-e-Ershad or “guidance patrols”, has come under scrutiny amid the regime's intensified clampdown on dissent. Many Iranians are now questioning the legitimacy of these enforcement units and calling for an end to compulsory veiling.

The morality police: Enforcers of Islamic dress code

The morality police, Gasht-e-Ershad, were established in 2006 under hardline former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, though mandatory veiling laws date back to 1983. Tasked with enforcing modesty according to Iran’s interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, the morality police patrol public spaces, monitoring women’s attire and adherence to Islamic dress codes. The law stipulates that women above puberty must wear head coverings and loose clothing in public, but enforcement has often been arbitrary, with little clarity on what constitutes a violation. Those detained by the morality police are sometimes taken to re-education centres or police stations for "advice" sessions, where they must obtain “appropriate clothes” before release.

The Iranian Revolution and the hijab mandate

Before the Islamic Revolution, Iran had a different approach to the hijab. The Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, banned the hijab as part of a wider modernisation drive aimed at secularising Iranian society. This ban, however, was lifted after the 1979 revolution, which saw Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini rise to power and establish the Islamic Republic. In the years that followed, veiling became not only a symbol of religious observance but also a legal mandate. By 1983, the government instituted a nationwide compulsory hijab law for all women in public, regardless of their religious beliefs or personal preferences. This reversal represented the new regime’s rejection of Western influence and its commitment to Islamic values, which it viewed as integral to Iranian identity.

The strict dress code laws have been met with continuous resistance. Since the 1980s, waves of activists have rallied against compulsory veiling, with protests intensifying in recent years. In September 2022, the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly, sparked a watershed moment in Iran’s history. Following her detention, Amini fell into a coma and died under suspicious circumstances, igniting nationwide protests against the morality police and the broader regime. The slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom” emerged as the rallying cry for thousands of demonstrators calling for an end to state control over personal choices.

Widespread resistance and the role of social media

Despite heavy-handed crackdowns, Iranian women have continued to challenge the mandatory hijab. Social media platforms have become powerful tools for this resistance, with women across the country sharing videos of themselves without headscarves, encouraging others to join their fight. Online platforms have also facilitated solidarity among Iranians abroad and garnered international support. Videos of the latest incident at Tehran’s Islamic Azad University have drawn the attention of human rights organisations and advocates, such as Amnesty International and United Nations Special Rapporteur Mai Sato, who have urged Iranian authorities to release the detained woman and protect her from mistreatment.

ALSO READ: Men at home, women at work: The surprising rise of the modern househusband The unrest has not been limited to secular and liberal communities. In a remarkable shift, even some conservative figures and lawmakers have criticised the morality police and questioned the efficacy of compulsory veiling laws. In a show of unity, religious women have spoken out online against the hijab mandate, highlighting its divisive impact on Iranian society.

State crackdown and rising tensions

Since the September 2022 protests, Iranian authorities have responded with escalating violence. According to the Norway-based human rights group Iran Human Rights, at least 448 protesters have been killed, with thousands more arrested, including prominent figures such as actors and athletes. Notably, Hengameh Ghaziani, a well-known Iranian actress, was detained after publicly removing her hijab on Instagram as an act of solidarity with the movement.

While reports circulated last year suggesting that the morality police had been disbanded, enforcement has continued, particularly under the ultra-conservative administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. His government has increased the presence of morality police in major cities, further antagonising a public already weary of theocratic rule. Yet, despite this repressive atmosphere, the protests have shown no sign of abating. For many, the fight against compulsory veiling has become symbolic of a broader struggle for civil rights, gender equality, and freedom from authoritarian rule.

A crossroads for Iran’s future

The issue of compulsory veiling has now come to represent a broader call for reform in Iran. Women, youth, and civil rights activists are at the forefront, demanding change from a regime that has remained largely unyielding. International voices have joined the conversation, with calls from human rights organisations, activists, and political figures urging Iranian authorities to respect individual freedoms and reconsider their policies on personal expression.

Iran stands at a critical juncture. The ongoing protests highlight a growing generational divide and the increasing boldness of a public willing to risk severe repercussions for basic freedoms. As the world watches, Iran’s leadership faces mounting pressure to address these grievances or risk a future of continued civil unrest and deepening discontent among its people.