Afghan women banned from hearing other women's voices in new Taliban rule

Taliban's latest decree further limits women's freedom by barring them from reciting prayers aloud, even in the presence of other women

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

The Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has introduced new restrictions on Afghan women, mandating that they refrain from performing Takbir—an Islamic expression of faith—and from reciting the Quran aloud, even in the presence of other women, according to Virginia-based Afghan news channel Amu TV.
 
This directive, announced by Minister Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, has sparked widespread backlash among Afghan women, who are increasingly calling for the protection of their rights as the Taliban’s policies grow more restrictive.
 
Hanafi, who is sanctioned by the United Nations and the European Union, explained that, under Islamic law, a woman’s voice is considered “awrah”—a term in Islamic jurisprudence meaning something that must be concealed. He elaborated that, according to Taliban doctrine, a woman’s voice should not be heard in public and that this rule now extends to her own home when in the company of other women.
 
 
In his recent statement, Hanafi argued, as quoted by Amu TV, “If a woman is not permitted to perform Takbir, then how could she be allowed to sing?” Takbir is a prayer exalting God, commonly recited as an act of devotion in Islam. The ministry’s decree expands on existing rules already requiring women to cover their entire bodies, including their faces, adding further restrictions within private spaces.
 
The Taliban’s enforcement of these norms marks a troubling escalation for women in Afghanistan, who feel increasingly marginalised and silenced within their own society. Experts cited in a report by The Indian Express fear that this new rule may precede further restrictions on women’s freedoms.
 

Taliban systematically erodes women's rights

Since the Taliban’s return to power, Afghan women have faced severe restrictions on participation in education, employment, and public life. Education for girls beyond sixth grade is prohibited, with public spaces increasingly devoid of female voices. Additionally, the ministry has reportedly banned the public display of any images depicting living beings, including in official media broadcasts.

In August, the ministry issued a rule requiring women to wear full-body coverings outdoors, and local reports indicate that women are now discouraged from speaking publicly, even within professional contexts.
 
Healthcare workers, one of the few groups of Afghan women still permitted to work, face bans on speaking publicly, especially when men or male relatives are present.
 

Afghan women call for international intervention

Afghan women and human rights organisations have called on the international community to intervene, demanding concrete steps to uphold women’s rights in the country. The Taliban ministry, long viewed as the enforcer of conservative social policies, has become a focal point of international criticism.
 
Global human rights groups and the United Nations have denounced the Taliban’s systematic rollbacks on women’s freedoms, citing the harm inflicted on women’s social, economic, and personal liberties.
 

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

