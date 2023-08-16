Strong bipartisan support from US Cong instrumental: PM on India-US ties

Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after a congressional delegation from America called on him.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz."



"Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Modi said.