Strong bipartisan support from US Cong instrumental: PM on India-US ties

"Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Modi said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after a congressional delegation from America called on him.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz."

"Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

Topics :Narendra ModiUS India relations

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

