Strong global sales lift Sony Q3 profit 11%, boosts annual outlook

Sony's profit in the last quarter surged 11 per cent on healthy global sales, prompting the Japanese entertainment and electronics company to raise its full year profit forecast.

Tokyo-based Sony Group Corp. said Thursday that it recorded an October-December net profit of 377.3 billion yen ($2.4 billion), up from 341 billion yen the year before. Quarterly sales rose 1 per cent to 3.71 trillion yen ($23.6 billion).

Sony, which makes PlayStation game consoles, "Spider-Man" movies, Walkman players and Bravia TVs, raised its profit forecast for the full fiscal year through March 2026 to 1.13 trillion yen ($7.2 billion).

That would mark a nearly 6 per cent rise from the previous fiscal year, a tad better than Sony's earlier projection of 1.05 trillion yen ($6.7 billion).