Home / World News / Sudanese warring factions agree to new 72-hour cease-fire: Joint Statement

Sudanese warring factions agree to new 72-hour cease-fire: Joint Statement

Saudi Arabia and the US have announced in a joint statement that Sudan's two warring factions have agreed on a new 72-hour cease-fire

IANS Riyadh
Sudanese warring factions agree to new 72-hour cease-fire: Joint Statement

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 1:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Saudi Arabia and the US have announced in a joint statement that Sudan's two warring factions have agreed on a new 72-hour cease-fire.

The cease-fire will take effect from 6:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two rival parties agreed to refrain from seeking military advantage and initiating mutual attacks during the cease-fire, said the statement.

They also agreed to allow the unimpeded movement and delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout the country, it added.

Saudi Arabia and the US noted that they might adjourn the Jeddah talks in case the two warring factions fail to observe the cease-fire.

Deadly conflicts erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the capital Khartum and other areas on April 15.

The armed clashes have left 958 Sudanese civilians dead and 4,746 others injured, according to the update by the Sudanese Doctors' Union on Wednesday.

--IANS

int/sha

Also Read

How the world backed two generals, and put Sudan on the path to war

Saudi Arabia, Australia ask citizens in Pakistan to limit movement

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Sudan's warring generals agree to negotiate in Saudi Arabia: UN envoy

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

Blinken arrives Beijing on mission to cool soaring US-China tensions

China devoting resources to hijack international Buddhism: Report

UK PM Rishi Sunak joins raid on illegal migrants, over 100 arrested

LIVE: Irate mob in Manipur attacks BJP prez's house, torches party office

Amazon's $1.7 bn deal to buy Roomba maker iRobot gets US approval

Topics :SudanSaudi ArabiaUnited States

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 1:46 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story