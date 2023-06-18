LIVE: Confident that Kutch will soon come out of Cyclone aftermath, says PM

PM during his address said that the strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years, is becoming an example today. “I'm confident people of Kutch, who faced earthquake disaster decades ago, will once again recover from Cyclone Biparjoy"

54 people have died and around 400 hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia District Hospital in the last three days amid soaring temperatures, reported NDTV. Doctors have said that though there are different reasons for the deaths, severe heat could be a factor. Hospitalisations are rising because of severe heat, they said. A severe heatwave has swept UP, with most places seeing temperatures north of 40 degrees. The sudden increase in deaths and patients being admitted to hospitals with fever, breathing trouble, and other issues have overwhelmed the hospital, which has put its staff on alert.,

23 patients died on June 15, 20 the next day, and 11 yesterday, SK Yadav, in-charge Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ballia, said.,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 102nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. The monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister will be aired at 11 am. Meanwhile, PM Modi's monthly radio programme recently completed its 100th episode which was aired on April 26 live across the country.



An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 279km North East of Leh, Ladakh at around 8:28 am today, said National Center for Seismology.



The irate mob attacked state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi's residence and vandalised the office of the BJP office in Thongju Assembly constituency. Manipur’s Power and Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh was elected from Thongju assembly constituency. He is number two in the N Biren Singh-led government. Mob attacked the home of Sharda Devi near Porampet in Imphal around midnight on Friday. The Central Reserve Police Force opened fire in the air and managed to disperse the mob, mostly youths.



