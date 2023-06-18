Home / India News / LIVE: Confident that Kutch will soon come out of Cyclone aftermath, says PM

LIVE: Confident that Kutch will soon come out of Cyclone aftermath, says PM

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE: Confident that Kutch will soon come out of Cyclone aftermath, says PM

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 6:48 AM IST
Follow Us

PM during his address said that the strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years, is becoming an example today. “I'm confident people of Kutch, who faced earthquake disaster decades ago, will once again recover from Cyclone Biparjoy"
Read More

Key Event

6:47 AM Jun 23

Fire breaks out in a godown in Gangadham area of Pune

6:34 AM Jun 23

To eliminate tuberculosis, Ni-kshay Mitras have taken the lead: PM Modi

6:26 AM Jun 23

PM lauds Japan's Miyawaki technique

6:01 AM Jun 23

PM Modi speaks on Emergency

5:57 AM Jun 23

PM Modi announces theme for this year's Yoga Day

5:47 AM Jun 23

PM says strength of disaster management that India has developed is becoming an example today

5:01 AM Jun 23

Result of IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced announced: Officials

4:11 AM Jun 23

Manipur Violence

4:03 AM Jun 23

Eastern Nepal floods and landslides

3:39 AM Jun 23

Another tremor measuring 2.7 felt in J&K's Doda

3:35 AM Jun 23

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit near Leh. Ladakh, says NCS

3:25 AM Jun 23

Joe Biden says rich need to pay 'fair share' of taxes

2:23 AM Jun 23

PM Modi to address 102nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

1:34 AM Jun 23

Sudan's warring parties agree to 72-hour ceasefire

1:33 AM Jun 23

Rishi Sunak joins raid on illegal migrants, over 100 arrested

1:32 AM Jun 23

Antony Blinken arrives in Beijing, becoming first US State Secretary to visit in 5 years

1:22 AM Jun 23

Mann again attacks Sukhbir Badal for calling him 'madman'

8:15 AM Jun 23

Airport shuttle bus crashes into a pole at Bengaluru Airport

An airport shuttle bus crashed into a pole at Bengaluru Airport, leaving several passengers injured earlier today.
 

6:47 AM Jun 23

Fire breaks out in a godown in Gangadham area of Pune

22 fire tenders are in place to control the fire. A total of Around 20 to 25 godowns of different materials gutted in fire. Some nearby residents are being evacuated: Pune Fire Department

6:34 AM Jun 23

To eliminate tuberculosis, Ni-kshay Mitras have taken the lead: PM Modi

PM said, “India has set a target of eradicating TB by 2025. Ni-Kshay Mitras have taken charge in this movement against TB. Thousands of people are adopting TB patients in rural areas. This #JanBhagidari is the true strength of India."

6:28 AM Jun 23

PM Modi speaks on the upcoming Rath Yatra

The way people from all over the country take part in the Rath Yatras is exemplary. Along with inner faith, it is also a reflection of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat.'
 

6:27 AM Jun 23

PM urges people to adopt Yoga in daily life

PM Modi, during his address, said, “I appeal to all of you to adopt Yoga in your life and make it part of daily routine."
 

6:26 AM Jun 23

PM lauds Japan's Miyawaki technique

"Japan's technique, Miyawaki is a very good way to make an area green if the soil is not fertile. Teacher Raafi Ramnath from Kerala used this technique to create a mini forest called Vidyavanam with over 115 varieties," PM Modi said.
 

6:01 AM Jun 23

PM Modi speaks on Emergency

During the radio programme, PM said, “We can never forget June 25 when emergency was imposed in the country in 1970s ... I came across a new book on emergency which has many case studies and pictures of the time ... this will help people to understand the importance of democracy."
 

5:57 AM Jun 23

PM praises sportspersons for making India proud at international level

During his address, PM has praised sportspersons for making India proud at international level.
 

5:57 AM Jun 23

PM Modi announces theme for this year's Yoga Day

During his address, PM said, "The theme of this year's International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. 'Yoga for the Welfare of All as One World-One Family'. It expresses the spirit of Yoga, which connects and takes everyone along.
 

5:48 AM Jun 23

PM Modi speaks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

When it comes to management, we should look at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His governance and management skills particularly water management and Navy still remain the pride of India: PM
 

5:47 AM Jun 23

PM says strength of disaster management that India has developed is becoming an example today

PM during his address said that the strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years, is becoming an example today.
 
“I'm confident people of Kutch, who faced earthquake disaster decades ago, will once again recover from Cyclone Biparjoy".

5:01 AM Jun 23

Result of IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced announced: Officials

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad zone tops the exam.
 

4:11 AM Jun 23

Manipur Violence

4:03 AM Jun 23

Eastern Nepal floods and landslides

At least 25 missing, one confirmed dead as floods and landslides wreak havoc in Eastern Nepal, say police
 

3:39 AM Jun 23

Another tremor measuring 2.7 felt in J&K's Doda

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale rocked Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday.
 
National Center of Seismology (NCS) data said that an earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale occurred in the district at 5.22 a.m.
 
On Saturday, two tremors occurred one after the other, first measuring 3 on the Richter scale in Ramban at 2.03 p.m. district and the other measuring 4.1 at 3.50 p.m. in Doda district.
 
An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred in Doda district on June 13.
 
A series of aftershocks have been occurring in Chenab Valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban after the first event on June 13.
 
Some buildings have developed cracks in Doda and Kishtwar districts and people have been hit by fear in the affected areas.
 
In some of the affected areas, authorities closed schools as a precautionary measure.
 

3:35 AM Jun 23

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit near Leh. Ladakh, says NCS

3:25 AM Jun 23

Joe Biden says rich need to pay 'fair share' of taxes

President Joe Biden on Saturday appealed to blue-collar workers to support his re-election quest and help him compel the richest Americans to pay more taxes.
 

2:23 AM Jun 23

PM Modi to address 102nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 102nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.
 
The monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister will be aired at 11 am.
 
Meanwhile, PM Modi's monthly radio programme recently completed its 100th episode which was aired on April 26 live across the country.
 
The 100th edition of the 'Mann ki Baat' programme made its global broadcast on April 30. The programme was also broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
 
The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.
 
The Prime Minister found such personalities of the world through the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, who made special contributions in their field, but their contributions were not known. Today people know such people in society and only know them. Not only this, but people are also moving forward with their inspiration.

2:22 AM Jun 23

Third Indian stabbed to death in UK in three days

A 38-year-old Indian-origin man, hailing from Kerala, was stabbed to death in South London, just three days after shocking incidents of knife attacks in the UK, which saw the deaths of a British Indian teen and a student from Hyderabad.Aravind Sasikumar died after being found with stab injuries on chest outside a residential property in Southampton Way on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.Detectives investigating Sasikumar's fatal stabbing have charged his roomate Salman Salim with murder.According to media reports, Salim (25) stabbed Sasikumar to death following a quarrel.
 

1:55 AM Jun 23

Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'

A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.In response to a tweet suggesting that a Twitter video app is needed, Musk replied "It's coming".New CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk had in an investor presentation on Thursday laid out Twitter's plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company's business beyond digital advertising.
 

Topics :Today NewsManipurCommunal violence in IndiaBJPCycloneCommunal clashesAssam floods

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 1:06 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story