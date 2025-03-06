Sunita Williams on returning to Earth: 'I'll miss everything about space'

When Sunita Williams returning to Earth: After an unexpected nine-month stay in space, Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams is finally set to return to Earth. Williams and fellow NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore went to the International Space Station (ISS) in June last year on what was supposed to be an eight-day mission.

However, some technical issues with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft delayed the return of Nasa astronauts, leaving them stranded in orbit much longer than planned.

The wait is finally going to be over as NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX are coordinating to bring the astronauts back home. The SpaceX’s Crew-10 mission will launch on March 12, taking their replacement to the ISS before the duo departs in an older SpaceX capsule, which was scheduled to land on March 19.

Sunita Williams to miss ‘everything’ about space

At a press conference Sunita Williams was asked what she was going to miss after returning to Earth. Giving a quick response, she said, "Everything."

She also shared her experience from the space where she said, "This has been Butch and my third flight to the ISS. We helped put it together, and we’ve watched it change over the years. Just living here gives us a unique perspective—not just from looking out the window, but on how to solve problems. I don’t want to lose that spark of inspiration and perspective when I leave, so I’m going to have to bottle it up somehow."

Also Read: Musk wins the Twitter war, but Tesla and X are fighting for survival While acknowledging some emotional challenges due to her extended stay, Sunita Williams says she enjoys her time in space. Shedding more light on her surprise extended stay, she said, “For us, we had a mission to focus on every day, but for our families and supporters back home, it’s been a rollercoaster. The hardest part has been not knowing exactly when we’d return. That uncertainty has been the most difficult part.”

Williams to reunite with family and pets

Sunita Williams is keen to reunite with her Labrador retrievers. She also mentioned that these days were a rollercoaster ride for them as well. Expressing the fun of space travel despite all the challenges, she said, "We’re just doing what we do every day, and every day is interesting because we’re up in space and it’s a lot of fun."

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore homecoming

Williams, who has been the commander of the ISS, and her fellow astronaut Wilmore are ready to return, and in the meantime, they are awaiting their replacements' arrival at the ISS next week.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov will replace them. This team will stay on the ISS for a six-month mission.

A week-long mission was extended to months due to technical issues with Boeing's Starliner. Nasa believes that bringing them back on the same spacecraft is too risky, forcing the agency to go for an alternative plan.

Their long-awaited return was met with multiple unexpected hurdles. Finally, Nasa has confirmed that their replacements will travel in a used SpaceX capsule, and before departing to earth, Williams and Wilmore will spend nearly a week with the incoming crew.