Swiss burqa ban: What it means as new law takes effect from January 2025

Switzerland’s contentious ban on facial coverings in public, commonly known as the “burqa ban,” will officially take effect on January 1, 2025. The announcement was made by the Federal Council in a statement cited by Reuters on Wednesday. Violators of the law could face fines of up to 1,000 Swiss francs (approximately Rs 96,280).

The measure, narrowly passed in a 2021 nationwide referendum, has faced strong criticism from Muslim organisations and rights advocates. It was championed by the same political group that led the 2009 ban on constructing new minarets in Switzerland.

Exceptions to the burqa ban in Switzerland

The Swiss government has clarified that the ban will not be applied universally. According to Reuters, the law will exclude certain spaces and scenarios:

• Exempt locations: Airplanes, diplomatic premises, places of worship, and sacred sites.

• Health and safety purposes: Coverings will be permitted for medical reasons, hazardous conditions, and extreme weather.

• Traditional customs and artistic use: Coverings tied to cultural traditions, entertainment, or advertisements will be allowed.

• Freedom of expression: Coverings used during protests or public assemblies may be approved by authorities if public order is maintained.

While the law restricts covering the nose, mouth, and eyes in public spaces and publicly accessible private buildings, the exceptions aim to balance public safety with individual freedoms.

Background of the burqa ban in Switzerland

The journey towards implementing the ban has been polarising. In September 2022, Switzerland’s lower house of Parliament voted decisively, with 151 members in favour and 29 opposed, to pass legislation enforcing the facial covering restrictions. This followed the 2021 referendum, where Swiss voters narrowly approved the ban, targeting not only religious face coverings like niqabs and burqas but also ski masks and bandannas often worn by protesters.

The ban was pushed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, while centrists and the Greens expressed strong reservations. Critics argue that the law unfairly targets Muslim women, despite government data suggesting very few women in Switzerland wear full face coverings. Proponents of the law claim it is necessary to preserve cultural values and ensure public safety.

Switzerland joins a growing list of nations with similar bans

Switzerland’s national legislation follows similar restrictions already enforced in two of its cantons, Ticino and St. Gallen. Countries such as Belgium and France have also implemented comparable bans, drawing international criticism and sparking debates over religious freedom and cultural integration.

The role of referendums in Swiss democracy

The “burqa ban” reflects Switzerland’s distinctive system of direct democracy, where public votes influence key national policies. Citizens can propose constitutional amendments with 100,000 signatures or challenge parliamentary laws with 50,000 signatures, leading to binding national referendums.

In recent years, other high-profile referendum issues have included purchasing new fighter jets and imposing further restrictions on face coverings. The upcoming implementation of the ban marks a deeply divisive chapter in Swiss politics, with significant implications for religious freedoms and cultural identity in the country.

(With agency inputs)