Railways renews MoU with Switzerland to boost technical cooperation

Railways
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST
The Railways on Tuesday renewed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) of the Swiss Confederation to enhance technical cooperation between the two nations, an official statement said.

The MoU, renewed and formalised through video conferencing, received approval from the ministries of Railways and External Affairs, it said.

Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said it will provide a comprehensive framework for collaboration to the Indian Railways in various areas, including technology sharing, track maintenance, management and construction, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Railways said.

This MoU also aligns with the government's commitment to modernise the Indian Railways, Vaishnaw said.

Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal DETEC Albert Roesti said Switzerland's advanced railway technology will benefit the Indian Railways by improving operational efficiency, safety standards, service quality and railways infrastructure development.

The original MoU, signed on August 31, 2017, was valid for five years and focused on several key areas of collaboration such as traction rolling stock, Electric Multiple Units (EMU) and train sets, freight and passenger cars and tilting trains, the statement said.

"This partnership is set to enhance the efficiency and reliability of railway services in India, ultimately benefiting passengers and freight operations alike. Notable Swiss companies will supply machinery, materials and tunneling consultancy services," it said.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

