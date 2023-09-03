Synthesis note on regulating crypto assets circulated among G20 members

Ahead of the G20 leaders' summit, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have circulated their synthesis paper on regulating crypto assets among the member countries, official sources said. The paper, it is learnt, has set out policy approaches and a comprehensive roadmap for the countries and is expected to be made public on September 7.

Further, the finance deputies of the G20 countries will meet this week on September 6 and September 7, in the run-up to the leaders’ summit, to discuss some of the issues relating to debt distress and digital public infrastructure. India has been elected to co-chair the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), with Italy, for the next three years. The GPFI is an inclusive platform for G20 countries, interested non-G20 countries, and relevant stakeholders to carry forward work on financial inclusion.