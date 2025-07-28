Home / World News / Syria to hold 1st parliamentary elections since Assad's fall in September

Syria to hold 1st parliamentary elections since Assad's fall in September

The announcement of impending elections comes at a time when the country is increasingly divided in its views of the new authorities in Damascus

Bashar Al-Assad, Syrian President, Assad
These elections will be the first to take place under the country's new authorities after the fall of former President Bashar Assad. Image: Shutterstock
AP Damascus(Syria)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 6:40 AM IST
Syria will hold parliamentary elections in September, the head of a body tasked with organising the election process told state media Sunday.

Mohammed Taha al-Ahmad, chairman of the Higher Committee for People's Assembly Elections, told state news agency SANA that elections will take place between Sept 15 and 20. They will be the first to take place under the country's new authorities after the fall of former President Bashar Assad in a lightning rebel offensive in December.

The announcement of impending elections comes at a time when the country is increasingly divided in its views of the new authorities in Damascus after sectarian violence broke out in the southern province of Sweida earlier this month. The fighting killed hundreds of people and threatened to unravel Syria's fragile postwar transition.

SyriaBashar al-AssadBashar al Assad

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

