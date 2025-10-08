Taiwan detects 26 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around nation

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 26 Chinese Military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) Wednesday.

As per the MND, of the 26 sorties, 18 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "26 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Tuesday, MND detected 23 sorties of PLA aircraft. "Overall 23 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, JH-7, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0920hr today. 17 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." Earlier in the day, MND stated, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."