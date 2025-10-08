Home / World News / Taiwan detects 26 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around nation

Taiwan detects 26 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around nation

As per the MND, of the 26 sorties, 18 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ

Earlier on Tuesday, MND detected 23 sorties of PLA aircraft
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 26 Chinese Military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) Wednesday.

As per the MND, of the 26 sorties, 18 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "26 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Tuesday, MND detected 23 sorties of PLA aircraft.

"Overall 23 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, JH-7, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0920hr today. 17 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier in the day, MND stated, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, Chinese ships are broadcasting false signals in Taiwan's territorial waters as a method of cognitive warfare, assessing Taiwan's reactions to various types of intrusions, Taipei Times reported, citing a report by the Institute for the Study of War published.

Earlier, several Chinese fishing vessels emitted counterfeit automatic identification system (AIS) signals in Taiwan's waters, with one imitating a Russian warship and another pretending to be a Chinese law enforcement vessel, the report indicated.

The report referenced data from Starboard Maritime Intelligence, revealing that throughout August and the previous month, the Chinese fishing boat Min Shi Yu 06718 navigated through the Taiwan Strait while periodically sending out its own AIS and that of a vessel named Hai Xun 15012, as reported by Taipei Times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

