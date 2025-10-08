The European Union proposed Tuesday cutting free-trade quotas by 47 per cent on steel and steel products, effectively adding large tariffs on imports from countries like China, India, Turkiye, and the United Kingdom, which said the measures would wreck the British steel industry.

After importing 18.3 million tonnes, the new quota, additional imports will face up to 50 per cent in new tariffs, a high price akin to US President Donald Trump's steel measures. Neighbouring nations like Norway, Iceland and Ukraine will be exempt.

A proposal to thwart overcapacity The proposal attempts to buttress Europe's traditional steel manufacturers by imposing trade barriers to stem the flooding of Europe's markets with imports diverted by those high American tariffs.

Steel importers would be required to clearly declare where the products were melted and poured, and a complex quota system would govern what enters the EU common market. The proposal replaces a current steel safeguard policy aligned with the World Trade Organisation that is set to expire in June 2026. A strong, decarbonised steel sector is vital for the European Union's competitiveness, economic security and strategic autonomy. Global overcapacity is damaging our industry," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. European Parliament and the European Council must now ratify or amend the proposal, which then might require negotiations with the WTO to check how member countries are affected by the measures.

The EU exported 77 billion euros ($89.7 billion) and imported 73.1 billion euros ($85.2 billion) worth of steel in 2024, according to the EU's statistics agency Eurostat. The European Steel Association estimates that growing global steel overcapacity is at around 602 million tonnes, or 4 times the EU's total annual steel consumption. Judith Kirton-Darling, general secretary for the trade union bloc IndustriAll's Europe office, said in September during the Emergency Steel Social that, steel is the backbone of Europe's economy, yet the sector is now at breaking point. That is why trade unionists from every corner of Europe have joined steelmakers at this summit to call for urgent action.

Stphane Sjourn, Executive Vice-President for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy, said the proposal would protect Europe's industrial future. "This is the new safeguard clause on steel. This is the reindustrialization of Europe, he said in a post on X. Britain's steel sector rattled Trade body UK Steel said the proposed drop in the tariff-free quota would spell disaster for the embattled British steel industry. It said more than three-quarters of British steel exports go to the EU. This is perhaps the biggest crisis the UK steel industry has ever faced, said UK Steel Director-General Gareth Stace. He said the British government must go all out to leverage our trading relationship with the European Union to secure UK country quotas or potentially face disaster.

Stace said the EU move also risked redirecting millions of tonnes of steel towards the UK from countries hit by the tariffs, which could be terminal for many of our remaining steel companies. Britain's once-mighty steel industry has shrunk dramatically from its 1970s peak and now accounts for 0.1 per cent of the economy. Thousands of jobs are due to be lost at the country's biggest steelworks, at Port Talbot in Wales, as owner Tata Steel tries to make the unprofitable plant leaner and greener. Meanwhile, Community, a trade union that represents many steelworkers, said the EU's proposal was an existential threat to our steel industry.

Assistant General Secretary Alasdair McDiarmid urged Britain and the bloc to begin urgent negotiations and do everything possible to prevent the crushing impact these proposals would have on our steel industry. Global overcapacity is a shared challenge and it is in both the UK and the EU's interests to work together to find a solution, he said. A trade war, at what is already a turbulent time for the global steel industry, would be incredibly damaging for everyone involved, with workers in the UK and Europe paying the heaviest price. Steel, an important European sector Steel manufacturers employ about 300,000 people across 20 of the bloc's 27 nations. But it has been hard-hit over the past two decades, losing perhaps a quarter of its employees, according to Eurostat. Steel is a foundational industry in the EU.