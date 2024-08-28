Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Taiwan reports 30 Chinese PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

Taiwan reports 30 Chinese PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

"We have monitored the situation and responded," it added

Jaguar fighter aircraft, Indian Air Force
Nine of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan's MND said. Photo: PTI
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 30 Chinese PLA aircraft, along with 7 PLAN vessels and one official ship around the country up until 6 am on Wednesday morning.

Out of the 30 aircraft that were detected around Taiwan by its defence forces, 27 of them crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"30 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 27 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence wrote on X.

"We have monitored the situation and responded," it added.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected 15 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels.

Nine of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan's MND said.

More From This Section

Harris to sit down with CNN for first interview since launching prez bid

Biden pushed Gaza pier over warnings it would undercut other aid routes

S Africa investigating alleged $7 bn corruption at state-owned companies

US Navy shipbuilder Austal USA agrees to pay $24 mn to settle fraud probe

Pilot shortage in Japan threatens its goal for 60 million tourists by 2030

This adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Reportedly, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary. (ANI)

Earlier on Monday, the Taiwanese MND detected 12 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft and six PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels around its territory.

The MND stated that seven aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's Eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Chinese hackers breach Indian, US internet firms via startup, says Lumen

Indian solar panels face US scrutiny for possible China forced labour links

China accuses Canada of protectionism over 100% tariffs on Chinese-made EVs

Canada follows US, Europe, in imposing 100% tariff on Chinese EVs

Militants want to stop co-operation with China, says Pakistan PM Sharif

Topics :ChinaTaiwanaircraftsMilitary weapon

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story