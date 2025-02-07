Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Taiwan reports rise in Chinese activity with aircraft, vessels near island

Taiwan reports rise in Chinese activity with aircraft, vessels near island

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment

China Taiwan
This includes the formal launching of an enormous landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel, the likes of which no other navy in the world possesses | File image
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Friday reported detecting nine Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels, and two official ships around the island as of 6 AM (UTC+8).

In a post on X, the MND also stated that six PRC balloons were detected during the same period.

The ministry further noted that nine of the detected aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"9 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. 6 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe."

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment.

This includes the formal launching of an enormous landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel, the likes of which no other navy in the world possesses, and the mass production of floating bridge docks to assist the unloading of ships during beach landings.

Also Read

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan to support companies in relocating to US following Trump tariffs

Taiwan detects one Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels near its territory

Taiwan's MND detects 7 Chinese aircraft, 5 vessels around its territory

Responding to Trump tariff threat, Taiwan says chip business is 'win-win'

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Surge in earthquake activity prompts emergency on Greek island of Santorini

Brazil restricts smartphone use in schools amid concern over its impact

Newly disclosed documents reveal more details of evidence in 9/11 attacks

Trump's Gaza ownership plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel

Future looks dire for UN Palestinian refugee agency amid ban: UNRWA chief

Topics :TaiwanChinamilitary aircraft

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story