Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC sees nearly 40% jump in net profit on AI boom

Taiwan's leading computer chip maker TSMC said Thursday that its net profit surged nearly 40% in the last quarter, boosted by the surge in use of artificial intelligence.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. is the world's biggest semiconductor manufacturer. It reported a net profit of a record 452.3 billion new Taiwan dollars ($15 billion) in the July-September quarter, higher than analysts' forecasts.

The company earlier said its revenue jumped 30% year-on-year in the last quarter.

TSMC has been building chip fabrication plants in the United States and Japan to help hedge against risks from China-US trade tensions. The chipmaker is a major supplier to companies such as Apple and Nvidia.