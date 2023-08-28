Home / World News / Technical issue hitting flights on busy travel day: UK air traffic control

Technical issue hitting flights on busy travel day: UK air traffic control

Scottish airline Loganair said there has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems

AP London

Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Britain's air traffic control system said it is experiencing a technical issue that could delay flights on Monday, the end of a holiday weekend and a busy day for air traffic travel.

The National Air Traffic Service said it had applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault.

Scottish airline Loganair said there has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems.

Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays, it said.

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

